MultiVersus Season 2 battle pass makes changes, but leaves players underwhelmed

MultiVersus Season 2 is getting underway, and while the devs have made some changes to improve this season's battle pass, the results are leaving players underwhelmed.

"We heard your feedback and made sure that there are no tiers without rewards," the devs say in the patch notes (opens in new tab). "We also tuned the number of points required to complete each tier so that the Battle Pass feels both engaging and rewarding."

There are indeed no tiers without rewards this time around, but there are also less of the rewards players are most invested in - you're getting fewer skins on the Season 2 battle pass than you did in MultiVersus Season 1. The paid battle pass once again features a new Bugs Bunny skin as its top tier reward, just as it did in the previous season. Another battle pass reward gives you a Tom and Jerry skin casting the pair as detectives, when a slightly different detective skin was already available for them in the last pass.

The battle pass also still does not award players any Gleamium, the game's premium currency. That continues to put MultiVersus in contrast with other battle pass-driven games like Fortnite, where grinding through a season will award you enough currency to pick up the next battle pass free of charge.

Players have also done the math (opens in new tab) on the rebalanced battle pass XP grind, and it seems the total XP required to complete the pass has gone from 50K to 81K, so you're going to have a longer grind to get all the content.

On the positive side, the announcement of Marvin the Martian as a playable character and a new Game of Thrones map have both met with excitement, though neither of those additions will be landing until later in Season 2.

Our guide to MultiVersus characters will keep you on top of the tier list.