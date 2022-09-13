Multiple Resident Evil games are getting cloud versions on Switch later this year

As part of today's Nintendo Direct, the company announced that a series of cloud-based Resident Evil games are making their way to Switch.

The Resident Evil series is coming to Switch in a big way, with multiple games lined up to scare the socks off you. Firstly we've got Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the 2017 title that swapped the series' usual over-the-shoulder perspective for an even more frightening first-person view.

The game sees you take on the role of Ethan Winters as he explores an eerie plantation in search of his wife, Mia. Here he meets the Baker family, who don't exactly offer him a warm welcome. After the more action-focused offerings of Resident Evil 6, this instalment is a true return to the series' survival horror roots.

As being prepped for a Nintendo Switch release is 2019's Resident Evil 2, where you'll be able to join Leon on his first day as a Raccoon City Police Officer. Let's just say it could have gone better. Lastly, the Resident Evil 3 remake is also on the way, letting you step into the shoes of Jill Valentine as she fights to quell the zombie horde.

Each of these games will be available on Switch as cloud versions only. Nintendo didn't offer any specific release dates for either Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, or Resident 3, but it did confirm that they'll all be launching sometime later this year.

