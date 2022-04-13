Ms. Marvel teams up Marvel's harder-edged heroes like Wolverine, Moon Knight, and Venom

Just as she's about to star in her own Disney Plus streaming series which will connect her with the wider MCU, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan is about to make the rounds of the Marvel Universe in comic books with a series of one-shots teaming her up with other Marvel heroes.

Each of the three one-shots is written by Jodie Houser, with the first, Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1, drawn by artist Ze Carlos with covers from Sara Pichelli, Mahmud Asrar, and Peach Momoko.

As implied by the title, July 13's Ms. Marvel and Wolverine #1 teams Kamala up with the original Wolverine, who she's actually palled around with before way back in one of her first adventures as a superhero.

In the new story, Ms. Marvel will "shine in battle" alongside Wolverine in what Marvel describes as a "perfect jumping-on point" for new readers of Ms. Marvel's comic adventures.

Marvel hasn't revealed further details of the overarching plot of the three one-shots, nor the artists of the two other issues in the series. But the publisher has revealed that after her Wolverine team-up, Ms. Marvel will go on to adventure alongside fellow Disney Plus star Moon Knight, and Spider-Man's worst frenemy, Venom, each in their own respective one-shots.

According to writer Houser, it's no coincidence that Wolverine, Moon Knight, and Venom are some of the darker, more violent heroes of the Marvel Universe, as that's exactly the quality that Kamala Khan's youthful, heroic exuberance is meant to play off of.

"I'm thrilled to be back playing in the Marvel superhero sandbox, especially with a character as vital as Ms. Marvel," states Houser in the announcement.

"Teaming her up with some of the darker heroes of the 616 shows just how bright her light really is."

