Ms. Marvel, Strikeforce, Savage Avengers, more return dates confirmed

Five Marvel Comics have been taken off hiatus and are back on the publisher's upcoming release schedule. Magnificent Ms. Marvel, Strikeforce, Savage Avengers, Spider-Man Noir, and Conan: Battle for the Serpent Crown have been added to the publisher's late summer plans according to a email sent out to retailers.

The five titles, along with Marvel's entire line, were postponed indefinitely in March when Diamond Comic Distributors - Marvel's exclusive distributor to comic stores - suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Diamond recently resumed distribution, and with it Marvel began issuing revised schedules - but these newly-scheduled titles remained missing until this week.

Magnificent Ms. Marvel #14 will on on sale September 9, after being originally solicited for release April 1 - the first week of the Diamond shutdown.

"As Ms. Marvel recovers from a traumatic ordeal, she finds herself an unwilling martyr for a movement she hates," reads the synopsis for writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Minkyu Jung's issue. "If she wants to reclaim her narrative, she’ll have to wake up first…"

Tini Howard and German Peralta's Strikeforce ongoing returns July 15 with issue #8, followed by #9 on August 5. This picks up the battle between Angela (and Strikeforce) against the would-be fae queen Birgid.

Spider-Man Noir re-starts release July 29 with issue #2, followed by #3 on August 26 and #4 on September 23. This series by Margaret Stohl and Juan Ferrayra was launched just before the COVID-19 shutdown, and revives this alt-reality Spider-Man in his noir version of the Marvel Universe.

Savage Avengers resumes with issue #12 on September 30, continuing the team's pursuit of classic Marvel/Conan villain Kulan Gath.

And finally, the event series Conan: Battle for the Serpent Crown resumes July 15 with issue #3, followed by #4 on August 19, then #5 on September 16. This series takes Robert E. Howard's Conan on a tour of the Marvel U, with stops in Black Panther's Wakanda, Namor's Atlantis, and Mephisto's hell.