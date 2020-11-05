The 10 most-watched streaming movies of the year have been revealed

It’s been harder than usual to catch a new movie this year. While many blockbusters – such as Black Widow and No Time to Die – have been delayed into 2021 to ensure a theatrical release, others have gone straight to streaming. There’s also been a number of original movies released on streamers, and we now know the top 10 most popular titles of 2020 so far.

As reported by Variety, VIP by ScreenEngine/ASI has revealed the results of a survey that asked a group of 1,200 US viewers which movies they watched within their first week of being available on streaming.

The most popular movie was the filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash hit Hamilton, streaming on Disney Plus. Up next came the recently released (and much-discussed) Borat 2 on Amazon Prime Video. In third place comes My Spy, also on Prime Video, followed by the Chris Hemsworth-starring action-packed Extraction on Netflix.

Disney Plus hold the next two spots on the list, with Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe proving the fifth most popular movie of the year, and Mulan in sixth. It’s worth noting that Mulan came with an additional charge on top of the Disney Plus subscription fee, while all the other movies on the list were free for those with a subscription to each streamer.

The seventh and eighth most popular movies both streamed on Netflix – The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron, is number seven, with Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 next at number eight.

Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches, based on Roald Dahl’s novel of the same name and streaming on HBO Max, comes in at number nine, while the Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani-starring The Lovebirds on Netflix came in 10.

The list isn’t all that surprising, with the majority of the titles generating plenty of discussion after their release. Sure, Phineas & Ferb hitting the top 10 while movies like Enola Holmes and Da 5 Bloods didn’t quite make it is a bit strange, but that's simply the appeal of family-orientated movies.

If you’re looking for something new to watch, check out our list of the 33 best Netflix movies to watch right now.