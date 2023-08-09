Movie-watchers have taken to Reddit to discuss the most hard-hitting movie lines of all time – and we've narrowed them down to just ten.

From an '80s coming-of-age movie based on a short story by Stephen King to Ridley Scott's Blade Runner, here are the top picks.

".. So every day you see me, it's on the worst day of my life," wrote one user, reciting a line from Peter Gibbons in Office Space.

"I just rewatched Gattaca, and Hawke’s line 'You wanna know how I did it? I never saved anything for the swim back' hit me like a bus," commented another.

One user suggested Ke Huy Quan's emotional line from Everything Everywhere All At Once: "In another life I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you."

"My kids watched Up about 1,000 times. 'Thanks for the adventures; now go have a new one! Love, Ellie' still just wrecks me," said one movie-watcher.

A surprising choice comes from Spy Kids 2: Island of Dreams, where Steve Buscemi's mad scientist character reflects on the chaos he's created: "Do you think God stays in heaven because he too lives in fear of what he's created?" We have to admit, it hits pretty hard.

Another user commented Roy Blatty's final words before his death in Blade Runner: "All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain."

It wouldn't be a movie quote debate without a line from Lord of the Rings, this time from Return of the King: "My friends...you bow to no one." Said gently by Aragorn, It's a pivotal moment in the film, when the entire kingdom to Frodo, Sam, Pippin, and Merry.

The final line in Stand By Me, as recited by Keifer Sutherland, made an appearance: "I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12. Jesus, does anyone?"

"When Denzel [in John Q.] starts putting bullets in the gun, and the hostages realize his gun wasn't loaded the whole time: 'The only person I planned on killing today was myself,'" commented another user.

Ending on a devastating note, someone wrote in one of Paul Edgecomb's most famous lines in The Green Mile: "On the day of my judgment, when I stand before God, and He asks me why did I kill one of his true miracles, what am I gonna say? That it was my job? It was my job?"

