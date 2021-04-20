Mortal Kombat star to lead new spy series

The highly anticipated adaption of David Ignatius's novel Quantum Spy has found its series lead in Mortal Kombat’s Lewis Tan – he will also co-executive produce the pilot episode.

Quantum Spy is an espionage thriller about the race between the United States and China to build the world's first hyper-fast quantum computer. As reported by Variety , Tan is set to play a Chinese-American CIA officer, Harris Chang, tasked with hunting down a traitor. As he tracks down his target, he gets caught up in an ever-expanding maze of spymasters, assassins, and temptations as the mission turns into a personal obsession. Though action-packed and sexy, the property also gets to the heart of a timely discussion in content and across the country – what does it mean to be an American hero?

Writer Dave Kalstein, who co-executive produced shows like Quantico and NCIS: LA, is scripting the adaptation and will also have a hand at production. He recently wrapped up production of the USA show Treadstone, on which he oversaw writing and production.

Tan's star has been on a steady rise over the last couple of years. After he was reportedly passed over for the lead role in the Netflix Marvel series Iron Fist, he still made an appearance in the first season as Zhou Cheng. He has then gone on to make appearances in Wu Assassins, Into the Badlands, and Deadpool 2. He is currently set to star in the Netflix original film Fist of Vengeance.

