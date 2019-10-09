Mortal Kombat 11 is free to play this weekend

Mortal Kombat 11 's free trial gives you the chance to try before you buy between October 11 to 14. Over the weekend, you'll be able to access limited versions of Mortal Kombat 11's single-player and multiplayer modes on PS4 and Xbox One, and you'll even have the chance to play as the most recent DLC characters in one mode.

Starting Friday, anyone with a PS4 or Xbox One can hop into the acclaimed Mortal Kombat 11 and access two chapters of the story mode, 1v1 with base roster, The Krypt, Fatality Training, and Towers of Time, the latter of which you can play using Terminator, Nightwolf, and Shang Tsung.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

If you like what you play, you'll have a limited time to buy Mortal Kombat 11 at 40% off, which is an incredible deal if you weren't sure. For Xbox One, you'll need to hit the Microsoft store between October 11 and 20; for PS4, you'll find it on the Sony store until November 1; and for Switch, you'll need to visit the eShop between October 15 and 21.

The latest DLC character to join Mortal Kombat 11's roster is Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, which you'll have access to for free this weekend. I haven't had the chance to download it yet, but I was impressed by the footage shown in the latest trailer, especially when it sheds its skin and becomes the T-800 endoskeleton.

