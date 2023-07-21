Mortal Kombat 1 trailer reveals the return of Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka

Mortal Kombat 1 showed up at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 with a new trailer showcasing the return of Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka.

The new trailer shows off cinematics and gameplay for the fan-favorite returning fighters, and it also gives us a little bit of story context that should please long-time fans of the series. The Mortal Kombat 1 panel later revealed Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda, Peacemaker, Omni-Man, and Homelander as Kombat Pack DLC fighters.

True to form, series co-creator Ed Boon has been teasing these reveals for some time now, including such subtle clues as a GIF of Stephen Colbert eating popcorn with 3D glasses on. Fans pretty quickly took this to mean that we'd be seeing a new fighter from Mortal Kombat's 3D games, a controversial era for the series that nonetheless produced some fan-favorite characters. Fans spent the days leading up to the event trying to guess which - and how many - characters would be revealed, and now we've finally got answers.

We've seen a slow rollout for all the Mortal Kombat 1 characters , and the rumor mill has been working overtime to fill in the gaps, teasing new characters ranging from The Boys' Homelander to DC's Peacemaker. MK is no stranger to famous guest stars, and previous games have made the likes of Spawn, the Terminator, Kratos, and RoboCop playable.

We'll see the rest of the roster soon enough, since Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch across PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Switch on September 19. Then, of course, we'll get to start speculating on who all the DLC characters will be.

You can fill the remaining months leading up to Mortal Kombat 1's launch with the best fighting games out there.