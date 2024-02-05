Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel TV writer comes to creator-owned comics with sci-fi anthology

Sabir Pizada, best known as one of the writers of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight streaming series and for co-writing the current adventures of Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan for Marvel Comics, is making his debut in creator-owned comics with Dandelion, a one-shot anthology of sci-fi stories all written by Pirzada with each story drawn by a different artist.

Along with a cover by Somna co-creator Tula Lotay, Dandelion will feature stories drawn by artists Martín Morazzo (Ice Cream Man), Vanesa R. Del Rey (Scarlet Witch, Redlands), Eric Koda (Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi), Roy Allan Martinez (Zorro Swords of Hell), Gegê Schall (Made in Korea), Thomas Campi (Joe Shuster: The Artist Behind Superman), Adrian Rivero, Juha Veltti, and Marquis Roger, all of which are geared toward speculative sci-fi that touches on issues prevalent in our modern world.

"In Dandelion, when climate change and automation disrupt the lives of millions, a new civilization is formed in the skies—one that threatens the wealthy citizens who’ve been hoarding Earth’s meager resources for themselves," reads Image's official description of Dandelion.

Here's a gallery of interior pages from Dandelion, along with the cover from Tula Lotay:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics)

"It's been a grand undertaking to gather some of the industry's hottest artists, and build a shared continuity where they could take inspiration from one another in illustrating a wide range of genres that all add up to a larger world of speculative fiction with a mystery unfolding in the background: who is the founder of the Dandelion ship?" Pirzada explains.

And while we don't know much about what happens in the stories just yet, some of Pirzada's well-known friends have weighed in with their thoughts on the anthology comic.

"Dandelion is a big, insightful and wildly entertaining graphic novel," states Oscar Isaac, star of Moon Knight. "A prescient and poignant critique of where we may be headed, and the hope that remains in our most precious resource—humanity."

"Dandelion offers a revitalizing reflection of an imminent and profoundly tangible future world that demands its readers' attention, adds Kamala Khan actor (and Sabir Pizada's Ms. Marvel comic co-writer) Iman Vellani. "Elevated with art that good, it's impossible to look away. An utterly delectable read!"

Dandelion goes on sale June 12.

