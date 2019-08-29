New Monster Hunter World: Iceborne trailer shows off all the monsters including Good Boy Zinogre

The new biomes, characters, and story beats coming in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne look great, but at the end of the day, it's all about the monsters, and that's exactly what the expansion's newest trailer delivers. It's a three-minute look at all the new Monster Hunter World: Iceborne monsters as well as the existing beasties which will be updated for Master Rank. More importantly, this trailer also added yet another highly anticipated monster to Iceborne's: Zinogre, a certified thunder-type Good Boy.

Zinogre was introduced in Monster Hunter Portable 3rd, and it's been a top-ranking fan-favorite ever since. It's a rare dog-type monster, for one, and its blue-and-yellow shells, horns, and fur make for some of the prettiest and strongest gear around. Zingore is also just a fantastic fight. It builds electricity as the fight goes on, ultimately activating a thunder mode which amps up all its attacks. It can shoot lightning orbs, it's got a piercing roar, and it can even do a backflip - a well-trained doggo, indeed. I can't wait to see how Zinogre moves in Iceborne.

Zinogre aside, the newest trailer also gives us our best look yet at the new water-type Elder Dragon Namielle, which looks every bit as gorgeous as we'd hoped. Its fluorescent, curtain-like wings resemble the prismatic underside of a clamshell, which really sells the oceanic vibe. God, the gear you craft from its parts must look amazing.