Monster Hunter Rise includes a quote from Randy Savage's Spider-Man character

Yes, Monster Hunter Rise actually does feature a quote from Macho Man Randy Savage's Spider-Man character.

Just below, you can see a tweet that from Monster Hunter fan Renzo & Knuckles, picking up on the fact that one quest description in Monster Hunter Rise looked a lot like a line from Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man movie. This would be a line from Macho Man Randy Savage's character, who taunts Peter Parker, as he's forced into a cage match with the wrestler in one of his first outings as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Monster Hunter Rise (2021, Nintendo Switch) has a quest description that is word for word from Macho Man Randy Savage's lines from his role as Bone Saw McGraw in Spider-Man (2002)for this reason alone, it is my game of the year. no further questions pic.twitter.com/krEtudJehNMarch 29, 2021 See more

And now, you can check out the clip from the original Spider-Man movie for yourself. Once Spider-Man is pitted against Randy Savage in the brutal cage fight, you can pretty clearly hear the latter character utter the first two lines of the quest description just above, except with "three minutes of huntin' time," instead of 50 minutes (because that really would be silly). What's more, the quest-giver in the Monster Hunter Rise quest featured above is actually listed as an "up-and-coming wrestler," so someone at Capcom localization team clearly knew what they were doing.

Well, hats off to whoever it was at Capcom who clearly had Macho Man Randy Savage on the brain when they went to localize that quest description. Then again, who's to say the original Japanese description of the quest didn't quote a character from Spider-Man? After all, the Marvel character is pretty world-famous.

We can't wait to see what modders cook up when Monster Hunter Rise hits PC in 2022. Perhaps modders will actually put Macho Man Randy Savage in the game itself as a monster, or a playable hunter character. This wouldn't actually be the first time that Randy Savage has been transplanted into a game by a modding team: that honour belongs to Fallout 4, where modders replaced the Deathclaw model with the famed wrestler.

Monster Hunter Rise tips | Monster Hunter Rise best weapons | Monster Hunter Rise best armor | Monster Hunter Rise combos | Monster Hunter Rise wirebug | Monster Hunter Rise well-done steak | Monster Hunter Rise lock on | Monster Hunter Rise wisplanterns and boatshells | Monster Hunter Rise Machalite Ore | Monster Hunter Rise Dragonite Ore | Monster Hunter Rise King Rhino, Rock Roses, and Bismuth Prism