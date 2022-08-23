Monica Rambeau: Photon stars the former Captain Marvel in a solo series

Monica Rambeau, AKA the former Captain Marvel now known as Photon, is getting a solo title this winter ahead of her reappearance in the MCU next year.

Debuting in December, Monica Rambeau: Photon is a five-issue limited series written by Eve L. Ewing and illustrated by Michael Sta. Maria. Although Monica has had plenty of experience dealing with world-ending crises and even losing, then regaining her powers, her solo title will force her to tackle "a reality-shattering crisis" all on her own, which will take her across time and space.

The story begins when Photon is asked to make a special, cosmic delivery, and the job turns out to be anything but simple. Marvel teases "a threat from beyond and family drama" will complicate matters for the hero, though we can't help but wonder if that means Monica's human family or her superhero one.

"It's such an honor to be taking on the story of a legacy character like Monica Rambeau," Ewing says in the announcement. "Monica's character has a long history in the Marvel Universe, but she's way overdue for getting her own story told. I'm picking the pen up from the legend himself, Dwayne McDuffie, who put out the last Monica Rambeau solo adventure almost three decades ago.

"It's a privilege and I'm excited to tell the story in a way that both highlights her incredible cosmic abilities as well as her everyday, relatable struggles. I hope this will be a title that has something equal to offer to veteran readers and folks who may be brand new to comics."

Monica Rambeau: Photon #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Monica has been a mainstay of the Marvel Universe since she was created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. in 1982, bearing the titles of Captain Marvel, Photon, Pulsar, and Spectrum, and she is currently a cast member of the new Thunderbolts limited series.

She made her MCU debut as the young daughter of Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel and then returned as an adult in WandaVision, at the end of which she was recruited by Nick Fury for whatever he's got going on in space with the Skrulls.

Monica may appear in the Disney Plus spring 2023 series Secret Invasion, though her only confirmed appearance is in July 2023's The Marvels, which also marks the return of Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan.

Monica Rambeau: Photon #1 will be available in December. Barring publication delays, a trade paperback collecting the full limited series will likely be available before The Marvels hits theaters.

Monica Rambeau is one of the best Avengers members of all time, one of the best female superheroes of all time, and a Black superhero that helped change the face of comic books.