Money Heist is so popular that one CEO has given workers the day off to watch season 5

Ever wanted to call up your workplace and tell them you're not feeling so good, just so you can stay home and watch Netflix? Well, at one company, the workers don't need to, as their CEO has given everyone the day off to watch Money Heist season 5.

Verve Logic, an Indian IT company, were quick to offer its workers a holiday – appropriately called a "Netflix and Chill holiday" – to watch the new episodes of the show. "We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks, and numbers being switched off, but because we know 'Sometimes Moments of Chill be The Best Pills for Energy At Your Work," a letter publicly published by CEO Abhishek Jain reads.

"So grab the popcorn, and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most loved professor and the entire caste," he wrote.

Netflix India reacted to the news on social media, posting: "We had our 'bank work' excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic!"

We had our "bank work" excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic! 💯 https://t.co/2wb5c6MORmAugust 30, 2021 See more

A marketing stunt or genuine concern that people would bunk off work to watch Money Heist season 5? The Spanish series – proper title La Casa de Papel (The House of Paper) – was Netflix's most-watched non-English-language series (before Lupin stole that crown), with the streamer claiming 65 million households watched the fourth season within its first month of release. Money Heist has also won multiple international Emmys, and regularly trends on social media.

Money Heist traces two long-prepared heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. The ensemble cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, and Pedro Alonso. Season 5 is being released in two parts: the first on September 3, with the second half following on December 3. Whether Verve Logic's employees can look forward to another day off remains to be seen.

While you're waiting for Money Heist to launch, make sure to check out the best Netflix shows now streaming.