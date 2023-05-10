Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai aims to tell the untold mythos behind the beloved creatures we first met in 1984’s Gremlins. The animated prequel series begins as 10-year-old Sam Wing (who fans will know become the owner of the antiques shop where we first meet the Mogwai) meets Gizmo.

The pair set off on a series of adventures against a backdrop of early 1900s China. However, not only will the show be delving into the Gremlins backstory, it will also feature a lot of nods to the original movies directed by Joe Dante – who even consulted on the project.

Executive Producers Tze Chun and Brendan Hay tell SFX magazine in the new issue, featuring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on the cover, that there are lots of links between the two. Not only is Billy actor Zach Galligan returning for the show, but they also tease another cameo as well.

"We also have another cast member from the original Gremlins movies who pops up in season one," Hay says. "But then also, it’s [connected] design-wise, like our design team bringing in Gizmo’s box from the original film, so we get to see what that actually means to Sam Wing and Gizmo and how that became Gizmo’s home away from home."

"There’s a lot of more subtle Easter eggs," he adds, "like using some of Jerry Goldsmith’s original score, or new recordings of it from our composer and her orchestra, and then my favourite one…" he trails off. "I’ll let it be a surprise!"

The pair also share their inspiration for the new show too to SFX. Hay cites the Spider-Verse and Puss In Boots movies as examples of similar "different styles and advanced storytelling" which "tackle weighty themes and have real stakes and consequences." He smiles, adding: "We hope to be a part of this growing movement of animation that’s truly for everyone, not solely kids or gross-out adult stuff, and give it to everyone."

The show arrives on the HBO streaming service Max from May 23, but at the moment UK release dates are unconfirmed.

