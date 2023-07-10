Modders are making a Sonic RPG inside Kingdom Hearts 3

Sonic Frontiers introduced a slew of changes to the series' established formula, including open zone exploration and new combat and traversal abilities to overcome all the challenges the Starfall Islands throw at you. But if that wasn't a dramatic enough change for you, there's now a mod that sees the blue blur star in his very own Kingdom Hearts-style RPG.

That mod is Sonic Versus Heartless by @somnusNemoris_. Using Kingdom Hearts 3 as a framework, it places Sonic in the oversized shoes of the series' regular protagonist Sora. Not only that, but its creator is planning to include a bunch of content themed around Sega's iconic series, including custom bosses and animated cutscenes. Sonic isn't merely a reskinned Sora, either. He's also got his own moveset, and in place of a Keyblade, he seemingly wields his sword from the 2009 Wii game Sonic and the Black Knight.

Sonic Versus Heartless is a Sonic RPG project i'm working on, using Kingdom Hearts III as a framework.It's got custom bosses, a full moveset for Sonic, animated cutscenes and more!

That's all the info we have to go on for now, but the modder has promised to share more updates on the project soon. Needless to say, what's been shown so far has Sonic fans very excited. "Honestly, I kind of feel like this is what Sonic and the Black Knight was trying to achieve as far as Sonic and sword combat," one fan wrote in the comments. "Can't wait to see the finished product!" Another said, "I always thought Sonic could work as an action RPG if Sonic Team wanted to try another RPG after Dark Brotherhood failed." A third simply wrote: "Sega, hire this person please".

Thanks to modders, we've had all manner of weird and wonderful changes to games we know and love lately, like the mod that lets Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan give up the outlaw life and become a postman, and the one that transforms Tears of the Kingdom's Purrah into a professional skateboarder to rival Tony Hawk.

