MMO raid guild completes grueling six-week gauntlet to claim threepeat of WoW Classic Hardcore world firsts, but not without losing their leader on the final fight

An MMO guild has completed a grueling six-week gauntlet to claim the world’s first kill of WoW Classic’s Molten Core, Blackwing Lair, and now Naxxramas final raid bosses on the hardcore servers.

You can’t really complete World of Warcraft - especially on Classic’s permadeath servers - but this team has almost done just that, albeit at the cost of their leader’s character.

To put that achievement into more context, WoW Classic’s recently introduced hardcore servers operate as normal ones do, albeit with some caveats – namely, if your character dies, that’s it. You have to start up another character and grind them to whatever level the raid requires you to be.

So, not only has guild Frontier leveled their characters to be the point of being raid-ready without dying, but they’ve gone on to be the first to complete three of the raids that the Hardcore servers offer, all without taking casualties on those raid encounters until now. Frontier GM Ahmp made it all the way to the final encounter of the Naxxramas raid, though is now resigned to hanging around as a ghost – unless they just make another character, of course.

The hattricks of raid victories also mean that Frontier is close to completing every raid WoW Classic’s hardcore servers have to offer, though getting the title of world’s first on all of them won’t be possible. The team is still to beat C’Thun at the pinnacle of the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj raid, which has already been cleared by guild HC Elite at the expense of two player’s characters. We’re sure Frontier will pull off the feat eventually – once one or two members level another character to being raid-ready.

