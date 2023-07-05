Tom Cruise doesn’t know the meaning of slowing down. The Mission: Impossible actor – now 61 and on his seventh outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt – says he wants to keep making movies until he’s 80.

When asked (via the Sydney Morning Herald) whether he wants to channel Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and keep making movies until he’s 80, Cruise replied, "Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him."

Cruise added: "I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age."

Whether Ethan Hunt is still accepting missions as an octogenarian remains to be seen. Next up for Cruise’s agent is Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two. The first chapter, out July 10 in the UK and July 12 in the US, has already received rave responses from critics.

"This is now my favorite Mission: Impossible film," Screen Rant’s Joseph Deckelmeier wrote. "With AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing!"

Director Chris McQuarrie has previously confirmed – despite speculation to the contrary – that Mission: Impossible wouldn’t draw to a close with Dead Reckoning Part Two in 2024. Cruise, meanwhile, is setting his sights even bigger – and has a plan in place to film a movie in space with director Doug Liman.

