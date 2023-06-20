Last night the beautiful city of Rome took on the mission of hosting the red carpet premiere for what is set to be one of the year's biggest blockbusters - and the first reactions do not disappoint!

Tom Cruise and the starry ensemble cast (including Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Pom Klementieff) attended the glamorous first screening of the latest instalment in the beloved action franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which will kick off a blockbuster July (both Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer also release that month).

The bar of course had been set high by previous entry Mission: Impossible - Fallout, but according to the first tweets this is another winner for the series. In fact, Joseph Deckelmeier from ScreenRant named it the best chapter yet: "This is now my favorite Mission: Impossible film. With AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing!"

Nigel Smith from People also praised that action-packed sequence in his tweet: "There's a car chase scene that brought me so much joy, it reinvigorated my love for the summer blockbuster. The craftsmanship of this franchise is unmatched. The final train sequence is a whopper too - I caught myself leaning IN from my seat."

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Meanwhile Brandon Davis from Comicbook.com named franchise newcomer Hayley Atwell as the stand-out star tweeting: "Hayley Atwell steals every scene. The villain, cliffhanger, and runtime didn’t blow me away but the rest is wildly entertaining and brilliantly filmed. It’s solid."

Not everyone was impressed though, with some negativity amidst the sea of praise. For instance, Scott Mendelsohn from The Wrap was very disappointed writing: "Mission Impossible 7 was a big let-down. Wonky dialogue, oddly broad acting, and narrative contrivances/shortcuts that (being generous) seemed like COVID-related issues. Felt 'off' in a way akin to 'Saw 3-D' after 'Saw VI'."

Audiences will soon find out for themselves which side of the fence they will fall on as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One hits cinemas on July 10 in the UK and July 12 in the US. Part Two is currently dated July 28, 2024.

