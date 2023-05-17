A new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has arrived.

While plot details have previously been kept wrapped, the trailer sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) on what seems to be his toughest mission yet. "Our lives are the sum of our choices and we cannot escape the past," Agent Kittridge begins, "Ethan this mission of yours is going to cost you dearly."

This time, it seems all of the team is at risk from some mysterious new villains – but don't fret, Hunt isn't about to let anything happen to them. The rest of the trailer gives us a look at some of the incredible action sequences on the way, including Cruise jumping off a mountain on a motorbike (yes, really). There's also a fight on the train, as car chase through Europe, and a nightclub-set shoot-out.

Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film series, starring Cruise as IMF agent Hunt. The cast includes Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, and Cary Elwes.

"We like to say, 'disaster is an opportunity to excel'. We lean into the chaos," director Christopher McQuarrie said of the film's slightly troubled production. "We don't invite it, but we accept it as part of the process."

Production was among the first to shut down for Covid in 2020, while Nicholas Hoult had to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. McQuarrie also estimated that Haley Atwell was on set for "over 100 days before she had her first dialog scene, owing to the chaotic nature of the production".

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023, with Part Two arriving on June 28, 2024. For more, check our list of all the exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.