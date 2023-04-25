Mission: Impossible 7 embraces the chaos of its frenzied production, says director

A new look at Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One provides a first glimpse at the franchise’s new villain – and Tom Cruise’s globetrotting exploits.

The batch of images, from Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), see Ethan Hunt (Cruise), Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg), and Isla (Rebecca Ferguson) stroll through a plaza; Hunt flanked by franchise newcomer Hayley Atwell; the return of Vanessa Kirby’s White Widow; Cruise going hell-for-leather in a candlelit chapel, and Pom Klementieff’s villain.

"She is somebody who, at the start of our story, is partnered with [Esai Morales’ villain] and represents this malevolent force that Ethan is opposed to," director Christopher McQuarrie told Entertainment Weekly of Klementieff’s villain.

While the pieces – including jaw-dropping stunts – are certainly coming together, it’s been a long road for Dead Reckoning to get there. Production was among the first to shut down for Covid in 2020, while Nicholas Hoult had to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts.

In fact, McQuarrie estimates Haley Atwell was on set for "over 100 days before she had her first dialog scene, owing to the chaotic nature of the production."

McQuarrie, though, is embracing the unique circumstances surrounding the film: "We like to say, 'Disaster is an opportunity to excel.' We lean into the chaos. We don't invite it, but we accept it as part of the process."

Dead Reckoning Part One hits cinemas on July 14, 2023. Its follow-up, Dead Reckoning Part Two, releases in 2024 – though it’s unclear if it will spell the end of Tom Cruise’s near-30-year-run as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

