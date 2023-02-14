Minecraft's getting a whole new biome, but all I care about is this pink wood

The Minecraft devs have unveiled one last big feature for the 1.20 update, and while the new cherry blossom biome looks cool, the actual exciting bit is the addition of pink wood.

The cherry blossom biome marks the final major feature reveal for Minecraft 1.20, which will also include additions like archaeology and armor trim. The new biome will, naturally, feature forests full of pink-blossomed trees, and as the devs explain in the announcement blog (opens in new tab), it'll spawn mobs like pigs, sheep, and bees.

But a new kind of tree means we're getting something even more important: a new kind of wood. Pink wood, to be precise. You'll be able to harvest cherry blossom wood to build in pink - and while I'm pretty sure that's inaccurate to nature, it does make for some very cute building options. Me, I'm gonna make a giant house shaped like Kirby where you'll walk into his mouth to enter.

As much fun as it is to say 'pink wood' over and over, cherry blossom trees have quite legitimately been a long-requested addition to Minecraft. Mods have been adding cherry blossoms to the game for years now, so the demand has been clear, and it's good to see them finally become official.

The 1.20 update is expected to launch sometime in 2023, though if you don't want to wait to play with the pink wood, snapshots and betas will give you early access to the patch's new features.

Confused by all the different Minecraft editions? You can follow that link for a breakdown.