Minecraft music festival to host over 300 artists over 3 days in June

It might be a while before we can take to the dance floor with a major act on the stage before us, but Minecraft is offering a very acceptable replacement in the meantime.

Electric Blockaloo is a music festival hosted entirely within Minecraft, boasting over 300 artists across more than 30 stages. Like any festival, you'll need to buy tickets to attend, but the money supports so many artists whose careers and incomes were put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic closed doors on music venues.

Just some of the big names performing during the festival include Diplo, A-Trak, and Above & Beyond.

"Electric Blockaloo is a place where artists and fans can come together, create shared musical experiences, and reconnect with each other in an immersive way. It’s also much more environmentally friendly than traditional festivals, and a portion of each ticket will help support Bye Bye Plastic, an amazing organization that aims to eliminate single-use plastic from music festivals by 2025," said event founder Jackie McGuire.

Rave Family's first virtual event takes place from June 25 to 28 and is open to anyone with a copy of Minecraft on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, or VR (how rad would that be?).

More details on tickets and the event's artist lineup are said to be coming next week. As always, we'll keep you updated with any information as it crosses our desks.

This isn't the first event of its kind - Alyssa Mercante recently reported on a popular NYC music venue hosting a virtual festival in Minecraft.