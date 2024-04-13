Minecraft movie stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa celebrate end of filming with a sweet behind-the-scenes photo

After being announced eight years ago, the live-action Minecraft movie has finally wrapped filming.

Jason Momoa announced the film had wrapped via Instagram, and celebrated with a carousel of sweet photos that pay tribute to the people of New Zealand.

"MINECRAFT WE ARE WRAPPING All my aloha to my crew and cast," Momoa wrote. "Unbelievable movie experience truly one of the greatest times of my life. Too many laughs. I love this country. AOTEAROA New Zealand you are magical. Mahalo for letting me film here."

The cast includes Momoa, Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon, Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows) Emma Myers (Wednesday), Daniele Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastion Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) and Jack Black who will play infamous blocky video game protagonist Steve.

Based on the massively popular game, the Minecraft movie was initially slated for a May 24, 2019 release date with Rob McElhenney set to direct. The film then changed hands with Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist helmer Peter Sollet taking over and Hidden Figures co-writer Allison Schroder set to pen the script. Both ultimately left the project.

Napoleon Dynamite helmer Jared Hess is now set to direct, with a screenplay written by Chris Bowman (Ninety-Five Senses) and Hubbel Palmer (Moving McAllister). Plot details have yet to be released.

Minecraft is set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025. For more, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.