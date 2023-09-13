Minecraft 1.21 will be revealed next month as the community prepares for war over the 2023 mob vote

Minecraft Live 2023 has been confirmed for October, and the devs at Mojang are already promising details on the 1.21 update and another mob vote that's sure to tear the community apart.

This year's edition of Minecraft Live will air on Sunday, October 15 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST on both the official Minecraft site and YouTube channel. "We’re looking forward to sharing updates around the Minecraft franchise, including Minecraft Update 1.21, the winner of the 2023 mob vote, in-depth interviews with the team, and more," the devs say in a press release.

Minecraft 1.21 will be the game's next major update, and based on past updates it'll likely feature a host of new mobs, items, and other features, including a new biome. Don't expect to see every single detail of the update as part of Minecraft Live, but we should get broad points on its scope and theme as part of the broadcast.

Just like last year, the 2023 mob vote will take place on Minecraft.net, the Minecraft Launcher, or on a special server for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. The mobs up for voting will be announced in the weeks leading up to Minecraft Live, and voting will take place in the 48 hours before the event.

Past Minecraft mob votes have seen the devs present three different creature concepts that might be added to the game, and the votes have often been contentious. The sheer popularity politics of a vote system plus the knowledge that the losing concepts might never be revisited by the devs have made the previous elections a hotbed for fandom warfare, and the now-annual repetition is starting to grate on long-time players.

why though, they’re not even good and always starts our community wars -~ -'September 13, 2023 See more

We really need to stop with the mob vote and go to a biome vote again.September 13, 2023 See more

Bring back past options this year please. We all know the last few votes were swayed by content creators and popular choices have been lost as a result.September 13, 2023 See more

You have not learned a single thing no matter how many times you say you didSeptember 13, 2023 See more

Last year's mob vote winner was the Sniffer which, in fairness, is pretty adorable. Here's hoping nobody burns anything down when this year's results arrive.

Mojang's sandbox will always be about player creativity, as with the Minecraft modder rebuilding Bloodborne block-by-block.