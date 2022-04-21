Mindhunter director shares story details about scrapped season 3

Mindhunter season 3 would have taken Jonathan Groff's Holden Ford and the rest of the FBI team to Hollywood, director Andrew Dominik has revealed.

Netflix broke crime drama-loving hearts everywhere when it announced in January 2020 that the show, which premiered its first season in October 2017, had been put on indefinite hold due to budget concerns and executive producer David Fincher wanting to concentrate on other projects.

Each chapter is pretty self-contained, as Holden and his fellow special agents Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) interview the likes of Ed Kemper, Wayne Williams and Charles Manson to try and understand the serial killers' sociopathic minds. Throughout the first two seasons, though, it also offered up glimpses of the active crimes of 'BTK Killer' Dennis Rader, which led many to assume that future chapters would see the trio catch the notorious murderer.

When asked whether he would be the focus of hypothetical new episodes, Dominik told Collider that season 3 would have seen the Behavioural Science Unit share their research with a bunch of famous filmmakers.

"What they were going to do, was they were going to go [to] Hollywood," he explained. "So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme, and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann.

"It was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. It would've been... That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dominik admitted that he signed on to the show in its second season because he was keen to direct a Manson-heavy episode. He said he was also intrigued by Fincher's renowned collaborative approach to his projects.

"Usually directing's kind of a lonely job in a way because you're the one always saying no, and you're the one that's in charge of everything. Everybody's having to deal with you, and you have to stay responsible," he said. "You can't sort of fuck around the way everybody else on a movie can. So it was really nice to do something with Fincher because it was like having a director pal, and he would shoot pieces of my episode, and I'd shoot little bits of his episode. It's always really interesting to be inside somebody else's process."

Mindhunter seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix now.