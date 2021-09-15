Midnight Black Pulse 3D headset revealed by PlayStation

PlayStation has unveiled a new variation of its Pulse 3D wireless headset, this time in a Midnight Black color.

Following the release of the Midnight Black DualSense controller this summer, PlayStation has announced plans to start rolling out its Pulse 3D wireless headset in the same color starting next month. Here’s hoping we also get a Cosmic Red variation of the headset to match the other DualSense controller soon.

This new headset is essentially the same as the standard white version that was released alongside the PS5 late last year, so we already know what to expect from it. Both variations of the headset feature 3D audio technology, dual noise-canceling microphones, 12-hours worth of battery life, and easy access controls.

According to the official PlayStation blog , although all compatible headsets can be used to experience the PS5’s 3D audio, only the Pulse 3D wireless headsets "takes full advantage of the console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, with a fine-tuned frequency response to help players more precisely place sounds in exact locations to match on-screen gameplay."

Another bonus of the Pulse headset is that in the latest PS5 update, Sony will be introducing a new equalizer control feature for the headset. This will apparently feature three different presents: Standard, Bass Boost, or Shooter - with the latter of the three designed to place extra emphasis on the sound of footsteps and fired shots. You will also be able to create your own presents and apply them to quick-access options.