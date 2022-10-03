Microsoft now has a webpage about why its Activision Blizzard deal is good for everyone

Here's how Microsoft's Activision deal benefits players, creators, and the industry, according to Microsoft

Microsoft has published a dedicated webpage (opens in new tab) for its Activision Blizzard buyout and it explains how it's supposed to benefit everyone from players to creators and the industry at large.

"Players and developers are at the center of Xbox," reads a portion of the webpage. "We want to enable people to play games anywhere, anytime and on any device. And developers deserve more options to build, distribute and monetize their groundbreaking games. When we do this, we all win. That’s why we’re sharing more on the industry and how our acquisition of Activision-Blizzard fits into our gaming strategy."

The webpage is relatively bare at the moment and includes a recent Bloomberg interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, a pair of statements from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and Microsoft Vice Chair Brad Smith, respectively, and a table breaking down the benefits of the acquisition.

According to Microsoft, the deal doesn't just benefit Xbox; which now owns and profits from all of Activision's IP; and Activision, which is bagging a cool $70 billion in the transaction - it's also good for us players and the people making games.

The benefits for players include: More games on more devices, "including Xbox, PlayStation, phones, and online," more choice in how and where players can buy and play games, and "alternatives to gaming offerings from the dominant mobile platforms."

For game creators, Microsoft says its Activision deal will allow a bigger platform "through support, investment, and better access to gamers." It'll also afford creators "better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles." Finally, Microsoft says developers will have access to "greater flexibility in payment systems and the experience they provide their fans."

As for the broader industry, Microsoft argues its historic deal will be good for competition in mobile, "where a couple of big players dominate," and in traditional gaming, "where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest." There will also be an "emphasis on positive workplace culture and increased local investment from Microsoft in studios and creative ecosystems around the world."

This isn't the first time Microsoft has defended its Activision purchase publicly. In August, the mega corporation brushed off anti-competition concerns by suggesting Activision Blizzard doesn't make any "must have" games. Despite scrutiny from lawmakers in the US and UK, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently said the company is confident the deal will go through.

Here's why Sony thinks the transaction could have "major negative implications for gamers."

