Microsoft defends Activision Blizzard deal by saying the studio doesn't make "must have" games

Microsoft is defending its $68 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard by arguing that the studio doesn't make any "must have" games.

In a response (opens in new tab) to the New Zealand Commerce Commission (thanks, RPS (opens in new tab)), Microsoft brushed off anti-competition concerns by saying, essentially, that Activision Blizzard doesn't have any killer apps that might prevent competition from the company's rivals.

"Specifically, with respect to Activision Blizzard video games, there is nothing unique about the video games developed and published by Activision Blizzard that is a 'must have' for rival PC and console video game distributors that could give rise to a foreclosure concern," reads Microsoft's response.

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard buyout is facing scrutiny from a number of competition regulators in several countries. The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is still reviewing details of the deal and as well as any potential labor impacts it might have, while the UK's competition watchdog launched its own investigation last month.

Meanwhile, the Activision Blizzard lawsuit from California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) is ongoing, despite no new developments for several months. Back in April, the lawyer leading the case against the company resigned, claiming California governor Gavin Newsom had interfered with the lawsuit.

