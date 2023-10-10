Michael Mann says Heat 2 will be his next movie as he addresses Adam Driver rumors

Michael Mann may be busy promoting his upcoming biopic Ferrari, but he’s found the time to let slip what his next movie will be.

Speaking at a Deadline event, the Oscar-nominated director has confirmed his long-awaited Heat 2 is next. "Yes, Meg Gardiner and myself wrote the novel Heat 2, which came out right when we were shooting Ferrari," he said of the upcoming follow-up. "It did very well. I plan to shoot that next."

Mann’s Heat 2 is based on the novel he wrote with Gardiner that acts as both a prequel and a sequel to the original 1995 film. Once again following Neil McCauley, who was played by Robert DeNiro in the first movie, the story jumps between the timelines, covering the events before and after the original crime drama.

It’s long been rumored that Adam Driver would be playing McCauley in the follow-up, but Mann isn’t ready to commit to that just yet. "Perhaps," he teased when asked about the casting. "We don’t talk about that yet. Let me put it this way: Adam and I got along like a house on fire [on Ferrari]. We have the same work ethic – which is pretty intense. We like each other, and we had a great time working together artistically." Sounds pretty promising to us.

Mann and Driver recently teamed up on Ferrari, which premiered earlier this year at Venice Film Festival. The film follows the founder of the Italian car manufacturer through the year 1957. Alongside Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley also star.

Heat 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but for all of the upcoming movies we know about, check out our list of 2023 movie release dates.