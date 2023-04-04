Michael Mann's Heat 2 in the works with Adam Driver in talks to star

Heat 2 is in the works, and Adam Driver is set to star in the Michael Mann-helmed sequel, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports.

Driver is in talks to play a younger version of Neil McCauley, the character played by Robert DeNiro in the original 1995 movie. McCauley is a career thief and DeNiro starred opposite Al Pacino's LAPD detective Vincent Hanna. The movie depicts the conflict between the pair and the effect this has on both their personal and professional lives. Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, and Val Kilmer also star.

The new movie will be based on the novel Mann co-wrote with Meg Gardiner, released in 2022, that acts as both a prequel and a sequel to the events of Heat. Jumping between two timelines, it tells the story of everything that happens before and after to the movie's principal characters.

One storyline follows Kilmer's character Chris Shiherlis as he tries to evade detective Vincent Hanna after a bank robbery gone wrong, while the other takes us back to '80s Chicago where Vincent is climbing the ranks in the police force while McCauley, Shiherlis, and their gang are taking scores.

Driver and Mann have previously worked together on the upcoming Ferrari, which follows the founder of the iconic Italian car manufacturer through the year 1957. Driver stars in the lead role, and the film's cast also includes Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.

While we wait for Heat 2 to arrive on the big screen, check out our guide to the other most exciting upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.