Michael B. Jordan reflects on keeping his Black Panther 2 role a secret

"It's tough, I think this time around, because we lost our brother Chadwick - Rest in Peace to Chadwick Boseman - it was so much weight, to power through," he told Fallon. "And Ryan Coogler had such a tremendous task in front of him to evolve the script and the story in a way that still kind of honored Chadwick but move the franchise forward as well.

"So for me to be able to come back, and I really had to keep it under wraps, I had to grow my hair out. You know, I got the locks back in and stuff like that. And I’m traveling a lot of places, so I’ve got to wear a hat, a hoodie, fly private, which isn’t too bad of a thing. But being able to keep it under wraps was really a tough thing."

Jordan appeared in the first Black Panther as Kilmonger, one of the hero's most dangerous enemies. He returns briefly in the sequel, appearing to Shuri in the Ancestral Plane.

The movie grossed over $840 million at the global box office and was nominated for two Golden Globes (with Angela Bassett winning for Best Supporting Actress), and earned five Academy Award nominations with Bassett up for Best Supporting Actress yet again.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently streaming on Disney Plus.

