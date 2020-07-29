Metal Gear Solid 5 players on PS3 finally disarm all their nukes and Kojima seems pleased

Metal Gear Solid 5 has finally achieved full nuclear disarmament and triggered its secret post-nuke cutscene. Well, only on PS3, but it still counts.

According to Reddit user LoneQuackers , the cutscene was triggered on July 27, 2020, and they included a YouTube video that shows the cutscene seemingly running on PS3 hardware. You may be getting a sense of deja vu, because the cutscene from the PC version of Metal Gear Solid 5 has been out in the wild for years. That was because of a server glitch (which ironically may have been caused by there being too many nukes ), not the intended full nuclear disarmament.

Now it looks like the PS3 player community for Metal Gear Solid 5 has finally achieved the feat through legitimate means - both by disarming their own nuclear weapons, and by stealing and disarming the nukes of their more warlike (or idle) colleagues. According to this fanmade "MGS5 Nuke watcher" web app , the period of full disarmament didn't last long: there are currently 43 nuclear weapons reported on the platform. The PC version has nearly 20,000. But the fact that it ever happened, wherever and however briefly, is worth celebrating.

Original series creator Hideo Kojima retweeted a news story about the disarmament event from his official account , though given his distance from Konami these days that may be all we hear from him about it. Still, it must be gratifying to know that after decades of seeding his games with anti-nuclear and pacifist themes, one of his player communities briefly achieved a true, post-nuclear peace. Not fear-driven deterrence, peace.