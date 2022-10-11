Meta Quest Pro has "next-generation" visuals and a $1,500 price tag

Oculus has unveiled the Meta Quest Pro, a new high-end VR headset priced at $1,499.

Since the standard Meta Quest 2 recently went from $299 to a still relatively agreeable $399, you might be wondering what that extra $1,100 gets you with the Pro. Meta says its latest headset is a "major leap forward for VR hardware," packing in mixed reality "experiences," sharper LCD displays, a sleek design, eye tracking, and more natural facial expressions for your avatar. Of course, this all still comes with the spatial freedom of a completely wireless VR platform.

"We believe VR devices will help usher in the next computing platform—becoming as ubiquitous as laptops and tablets are today—and that people will use them in their everyday lives to access the metaverse," reads an announcement on the Quest blog (opens in new tab). "With its cutting-edge technologies, Meta Quest Pro represents an important step toward that future. We designed it to expand the possibilities of both VR and mixed reality."

Internally, the Meta Quest Pro is the first device to be powered by the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ engine, which allows for 50% more processing power compared to the Quest 2. Meta also says the Quest Pro has "next-generation optics" thanks to an entirely new optical stack which replaces the Quest 2's Fresnel lenses. The Quest Pro's thin pancake optics are able to fold light rays "several times over," reducing the size of the optical module by 40% while still promising a crisp, sharp image.

Meta says the Quest Pro can control more than 500 individual LED blocks independently, which translates to 75% greater contrast compared to the Quest 2. Meanwhile, the Quest Pro boasts 37% more pixels-per-inch and 10% more pixels per degree compares to the Quest 2, which will continue to exist alongside its bigger, more expensive sibling.

Launching along with the Meta Quest Pro are the new Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, each coming with three sensors that track their position in a 3D space independent of the headset, affording the user a full 360-degree range of motion. The new controllers also sport upgraded haptics and a more ergonomic design that Meta says will "make them feel like natural extensions of your hands." They're included with the Quest Pro, but they'll also be available separately for $299 and will be compatible with a standard Meta Quest 2.

"Meta Quest Pro is a multifunctional VR and MR device designed to help you do your best work and make meaningful connections with the people you care about the most—all while providing a glimpse of what future AR devices might be capable of," Oculus says. "It will only get better over time as we invest in new software features and content and as developers build the possibilities into reality with new experiences powered by Presence Platform."

The Meta Quest Pro launches on October 25 with backwards compatibility with the entire Quest 2 catalog, meaning you can play some of the best VR games right out the gate. You can pre-order it here (opens in new tab).

