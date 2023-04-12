Meet the new archenemies of the Avengers

The Avengers are about to enter a new era in comics starting in May with the launch of a new volume of their ongoing title from writer Jed MacKay and artist CF Villa. And along with the new creative team and new roster, the Avengers are facing off with some brand new cosmic villains known as the Ashen Combine.

Here's how Marvel describes the members of the Ashen Combine, who each have bizarre abilities the likes of which the Avengers have never faced:

LORD ENNUI , "an embodiment of atrophy who drains a city’s life and spirit."

, "an embodiment of atrophy who drains a city’s life and spirit." IDOL ALABASTER , "a living godhead that you’ll worship whether you like it or not."

, "a living godhead that you’ll worship whether you like it or not." CITYSMITH , "an insane artist that twists cities like clay."

, "an insane artist that twists cities like clay." THE DEAD , "a mysterious commander of ghosts."

, "a mysterious commander of ghosts." MERIDIAN DIADEM, "an endless dungeon who consumes, converts, and spits out prisoner after prisoner."

And here's a gallery of designs and art for the Ashen Combine by Avengers series artist CF Villa:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Described as "cityslayers," and "super nihilists," the Ashen Combine almost sound like the Marvel Universe equivalent of Hellraiser's demonic Cenobites - a terrifying prospect for the Avengers if there ever was one.

As for the origins of the Ashen Combine, their story will start in May 17's Avengers #1, which follows up on last year's Timeless #1 one-shot. In 2022's Timeless one-shot, Kang the conqueror set out on a search for a "missing moment," a moment literally removed from time in the Marvel Universe.

Kang's search will lead to the Ashen Combine being unleashed, with the Avengers forced to face down the cataclysmic threat.

The Ashen Combine themselves will fully appear in July's Avengers #3.

Will the Ashen Combine make the list of the best Avengers villains of all time?