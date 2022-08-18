Meet Spinstress, the singing Spider-Princess in Edge of Spider-Verse #4

Edge of Spider-Verse #4 is coming up on September 21, speeding toward what Marvel Comics has billed as the "end of the Spider-Verse as we know it," and for the fourth installment of the latest Spider-Verse story, Peter Porker the Sensational Spider-Ham comes back into the spotlight with a tale from writer Jordan Blum and artist Michael Shelfer.

But that's just one of the tales to be told in the anthology issue, which also includes what just might be the first-ever Spider-Man musical told exclusively in comics (yeah, we remember Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark too… yikes).

That story, which features a new Spider-hero called Spinstress, is written by David Hein, writer of the Broadway musical Come From Away, alongside artist Luciano Vecchio, with a design from Walt Disney Studios character designer Helen Chen. And true to form, Spinstress is described as a "Spider-Princess who sings, talks to spiders and kicks villainous butt throughout her kingdom".

Then Spider-Verse lead writer Dan Slott is joined by artist Ty Templeton for the first ever solo story of the cult-classic Spider-Mobile, the Spider-Man-themed buggy Spidey briefly drove in a funny story from the '70s.

Finally, Marvel has revealed that Spider-Verse #4 will feature a story starring Sun-Spider, the winner of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's create-a-spider fan contest from a few years ago, written by Tee Franklin (who makes her Marvel Comics debut with the story) with art from Jethro Morales.

Here's a gallery of images from Edge of Spider-Verse #4:

The current Edge of Spider-Verse title will lead to a new adjectiveless Spider-Man ongoing title from writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley later this year.

