Marvel's Trick-or-Read 2023 event features Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Star Wars, and more

Marvel has announced the comics it's offering up in this year's Trick-or-Read event. This is the publisher's second annual Trick-or-Read, in which participating retailers hand out free comics to kids for Halloween.

This year, Marvel has announced five Trick-or-Read releases, four of which are reprints of recent comics featuring Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Moon Knight, Star Wars, and more.

First up, there's Amazing Spider-Man: The Birth of Tombstone #1, a reprint of 2022's Amazing Spider-Man #3 by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita, Jr. The story shows some flashbacks to the youth of Lonnie Lincoln, AKA Spider-Man's enemy Tombstone, intercut with the story of Spidey and Tombstone reigniting their rivalry.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Then there's Captain Marvel: Higher, Faster, Further #1, which reprints 2012's Captain Marvel #1 by writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and artist Dexter Soy. The issue marks the start of Carol Danvers' first adventure as Captain Marvel.

Up next is Moon Knight: Knight of Blood #1, reprinting Moon Knight #18 by writer Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini. A recent issue from Moon Knight's current ongoing title, Moon Knight #18 features a team-up between MK and Tigra against a pack of vampires.

Moving away from the Marvel Universe itself, the publisher is also offering up Star Wars: The High Republic - Attack of the Hutts #1, a reprint of Star Wars: The High Republic #5. Set in the 'Golden Age of the Jedi', the issue is the first comic appearance of Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh, who will make the jump to live action in the upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars streaming series The Acolyte, coming in 2024.

Finally, the publisher is also offering up Spidey and His Amazing Friends Halloween Trick-or-Read 2023, billed as "a new collection of Spidey adventures" featuring the characters of the kid-focused animated series Spidey and his Amazing Friends, including Spider-Man himself along with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

Marvel's 2023 Trick-or-Read event takes place October 4, just a few weeks ahead of Halloween.

