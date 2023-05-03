Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is finally available as a standalone game, over two years after launch

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is finally getting a standalone release for PS5 owners later this month.

Earlier today on May 3, PlayStation announced (opens in new tab) the 2020 remaster would be available for standalone purchase on PS5 at some point later in May. This is the first time Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will be available to buy on its own, as it's always been offered exclusively in the Ultimate Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

There's also the option to upgrade your existing PS4 copy of Marvel's Spider-Man. If you own the physical or digital version of Insomniac's original 2018 game, you can upgrade to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the PS5 for only $10. Owners of Miles Morales can still get Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered by upgrading to the Ultimate Edition of Miles's adventure.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered first launched alongside the PS5 and Miles Morales in November 2020. There was actually speculation at the time that the remaster would be available for standalone purchase after a PlayStation Network Store listing, but that listing never actually turned into anything concrete, and the remaster was always locked behind Miles Morales's special edition.

The remaster will offer you two ways to play: a quality mode at 30FPS with ray tracing capabilities, or a performance mode boasting 60FPS. This is actually what Miles Morales had when it launched on PS5, so Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered basically had the same graphical options as the game that came out two years after it.

Alongside this announcement today, Sony revealed a special Marvel's Spider-Man 2 prequel comic book that's going free later this week to coincide with Free Comic Book Day.

