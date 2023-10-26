Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch fixes Puerto Rican and Cuban flag mix-up: "We understand that accurate representation matters, and greatly regret this error"

Insomniac Games has apologized for a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 mix-up that saw a Cuban flag hung up in Miles Morales's room instead of a Puerto Rican one.

That comes from the developer on Twitter, which says that a fix for the error has arrived in a new patch released today.

"Today's patch corrects an error where the Cuban flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the Puerto Rican flag," Insomniac tweets. "We understand that accurate representation matters, and greatly regret this error. We sincerely apologize and will do better in the future."

Fans noticed the error in Morales' room not long after the superhero game release this month. While the webhead is New York-born and bred, he has Puerto Rican ties through his mother – hence the flag.

It didn't take long for the error to come to the developer's attention, with community and marketing director James Stevenson replying to one fan mentioning the mistake and affirming that a fix was coming. And now, that fix is here.

Alongside the flag error, the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch also addresses an issue where "models would not load properly after long play sessions," and another where "The Amazing 2 Suit's Spider logo appeared too bright." As ever, stability has been slightly improved alongside all of that.

The unfortunate slip-up with the flags hasn't stopped the webhead's latest adventure from being received warmly. We gave the game a perfect score in our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review, calling it "quite simply the best superhero game yet."

