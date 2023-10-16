Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launch trailer showcases an absolutely gigantic Sandman, and fans hope he's out for revenge

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's launch trailer gives us our first glimpse of Sandman, and many fans hope he's out for revenge.

Spider-Man 2 will be swinging its way onto PS5 in less than a week, and to whet your appetite for Peter and Miles' next adventure, Insomniac has released a new action-packed trailer. The footage gives us another look at some of the baddies the Spidey duo will be up against, such as the mighty Venom, and showcases some previously unseen threats, including an absolutely enormous Sandman.

Sandman doesn't feature in either of Insomniac's previous Spider-Man titles, but there is a subtle nod to him in 2018's Spider-Man. As you may recall, a collectable item stowed away in Peter's backpack contained what he believed to be the villain. "Still not sure if opening this would set the Sandman free", Peter says of the collectible. "But I'm in no hurry to find out."

Now, having somehow escaped from the vial and grown to a colossal size, Sandman's likely out to get revenge on Peter for keeping him trapped in his tiny prison for so long, and fans are here for it. Over on Twitter, @Shados9611 writes, "Not gonna lie, I'm with Sandman on this one, Pete. Especially when you found him and STILL kept the poor man in that freakin tube. The hell spiderman?" Also on Sandman's side is @NovaMania, who writes, "He has a right to be pissed at Peter. This mf was trapped inside a vial for god knows how long."

Then there's Spider-Man fan @ComicGirlAshley, who rather emphatically sums up what's probably going through the villain's head right now: "I was in that tube for six years, Spider-Man. I have a kid. Do you have any idea how many milestones you made me miss? My rent? The child support payments? You put a human being in a tube in a backpack and forgot about him, you sadistic fuck!"

How Sandman got out of the vial, if indeed he was ever in there, is a mystery for now. Thankfully, we've only got four more days to wait on answers. Spider-Man 2 launches this Friday, October 20. Do be careful when perusing the web for anything Spider-Man 2-related in the run-up to launch, as spoilers related to boss battles, cutscenes, and suits are doing the rounds online.

Our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review is in, and Insomniac's latest is unquestionably one of the best Spider-Man games of all time.