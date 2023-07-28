Marvel's Spider-Man 2 consoles and accessories are already being scalped

Marvel's Spider-Man 2-themed accessories and consoles went up for pre-order, but within an hour they were being resold at steeper prices.

Welcome to scalping, where the latest victim is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans looking forward to the sequel. Earlier today on July 27, PlayStation put up new Spider-Man 2 PS5 pre-order items, including the Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console Covers on the PlayStation Direct storefront, retailing for $64.99.

Less than an hour later, the Limited Edition Console Covers were sold out, and being resold at more than double the price over on eBay, as seen in Circana analyst Mat Piscatella's tweet below. And yeah, people are actually buying them at these prices, too.

🫡 pic.twitter.com/o4ppnJ0cRjJuly 28, 2023 See more

Other items, like the new Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller, are being resold on eBay at just north of double the price as well. The controller originally cost $79.99 on the PlayStation Direct storefront, before it completely sold out, and you can now find listings on eBay for over $160.

Even worse is the Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 console, which was originally sold for $599.99 on PlayStation Direct, and is now being listed at over $1,000 on eBay. All three hardware and accessory items for Insomniac's new game are now being scalped at over double their original price.

We're yet to hear any comment from Sony or Insomniac on the scalping. It's worth noting that all three hardware and accessory items were explicitly listed as "Limited Edition," meaning that now they're completely sold out, there's extremely little chance they come back in stock, at least on PlayStation Direct.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases later this year on October 20, exclusively for PS5. The new accessory items and the console, however, are set to release over a month prior to that on September 1.

