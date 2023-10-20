Marvel's Spider-Man 2 community locks down on spoilers as the superhero sequel swings to release

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes out today and the community has gone into lockdown to avoid those pesky spoilers.

One moderator post on the SpidermanPS4 subreddit reads: "Just a quick announcement, but as I'm sure many of you may know by now, the game has already released in New Zealand and will continue to release around the world, meaning spoilers have reached an all-time high." To combat further spoiler spreads, the mod team isn't approving any posts until October 23rd to "allow everyone to enjoy the game for 72 hours as spoiler-free as possible."

After the brief downtime period, the mod team will continue with their "spoiler reviewal process" for an indefinite amount of time. "As we go further and further away from release, we are likely to go back to normality and get rid of this spoiler approval process," the post continued.

Those who want to discuss the sequel - and there's much to chew on, according to our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review - can do so on the two megathreads that remain open on the subreddit. Aspiring web-slingers might want to be careful on other websites, though, as spider spoilers leaked across the internet weeks ago.

Players across the thread were excited about the downtime and understanding about the decision. But one Redditor, faylasuf, mentioned that the Final Fantasy 16 subreddit instead opted for "progression-based discussion threads" that allowed fans to discuss mid-way through the game. "There are so many times when I've got to a mission or cutscene where I've been desperate to discuss it with others, but too scared to go on to the discussion thread in case I come across a late-gate spoiler," one fan responded. Here, here.

Before jumping into the significantly darker sequel, you should note that puzzles are skippable from the very beginning of the game - just in case brain scratching isn't what you come to Spider-Man for. Be sure to also check out the 8 tips we wish we knew before starting.

See where Spider-Man 2 ranks in our best superhero games list.