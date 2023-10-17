Don't like puzzles? Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lets you totally skip them

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players are relieved to find out that you can skip puzzles whenever you want to in the upcoming sequel.

This news comes from The Washington Post's Gene Park who revealed via Twitter that a "skip puzzle feature is immediately available in Spider-Man 2" and that "you don’t have to wait for a patch" to access this option. If this will be your first time playing one of Insomniac's Spider-Man games, let us explain: throughout various points in the game players will be tasked with completing a number of circuit, spectrograph, and surveillance tower puzzles to progress through the game.

Although a challenging and sometimes fun addition to the game, not everyone is a fan of the change of pace that the puzzles bring. Thankfully, in the first Marvel's Spider-Man game, there was an option in the game's accessibility menu that lets you skip any puzzles you didn't fancy or couldn't get on with during the game. One thing most people can agree on, though, is that the music that played while you were completing the puzzles was the best bit.

The good news is that Park also confirmed in the replies to their original tweet that yes, the puzzle music has the "same vibe" as it did in the first game - which has surprisingly got a lot of fans excited: "[I] loved the music that played in Spidey 1 doing the puzzles. It made me feel like I was doing something tricky but worth doing."

News of this feature has traveled over to Reddit as well, where several fans took the opportunity to share their thoughts on Spider-Man's puzzles. "Puzzles are one of my favorite parts of games, but it's great that people have options," one user shared. "I like the puzzles but always skipped them on repeat playthroughs. They’re not fun the second time around," another fan has said. "I'm operating on a single brain cell, so sometimes puzzles are a bit much for me, glad to know I can skip them if I get into trouble," a final player adds.

However you feel about the game's puzzles, it's great to see that Insomniac is continuing to implement a number of accessibility options in its game. As well as this skip puzzle option, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will let you slow down combat for better accessibility and will have custom difficulty settings so that you can fine-tune combat and stealth separately.