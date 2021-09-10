Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine confirmed as PS5 exclusives

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine are both PS5 exclusive games, developer Insomniac has confirmed.

PlayStation grabbed headlines with some massive reveals yesterday on September 9 for their huge 2021 showcase, and none were bigger than both Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine. While it wasn't immediately clear if both the Insomniac-developed games would be exclusive to PS5, the developer has since clarified that this is very much the case.

"We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet, coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 consoles in 2023," writes Insomniac head of franchise strategy Ryan Schneider on the PlayStation Blog. Elsewhere in the blog post, Schneider specifically mentions pitching Marvel's Wolverine to both Sony and Marvel as a PS5 exclusive game.

While both games are confirmed to be exclusive to PS5, there's still plenty of time to grab a new-gen console before either Insomniac games actually arrive. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was revealed with a 2023 release window, while Marvel's Wolverine didn't have any release window at all, which could mean it's even further out than the Spidey sequel.

There's plenty to look forward to for both superhero games. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sees both Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to take on the prolific Venom, who's played by none other than Candyman actor Tony Todd. Meanwhile, Marvel's Wolverine is an entirely standalone game, free to explore the famed character without any restrictions of an expanded universe.

If you're still trying to get your hands on Sony's new-gen console, you can head over to our PS5 deals guide for a complete tracker of stores with current stock.