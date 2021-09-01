Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PS5 file size leaks, and it's not that big

The Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PS5 file size has seemingly leaked, and it's not as beefy as you might expect from a AAA superhero game.

According to PlayStation Game Size, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy weighs in at a modest 41.243 GB on PS5 without the day one patch you'll need to download. It's unclear how big the update will be, but it's unlikely to make a significant difference to the overall file size. Depending on your internet speed, you should be able to install Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy in a matter of minutes.

🚨 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)▶️ Download Size : 41.243 GB (Without Day One Patch)🟩 Pre-Load : October 24🟫 Launch : October 26🟨 #PS5 #GOTGGame⬜ @GOTGTheGame pic.twitter.com/KJMNTBx2E7September 1, 2021 See more

Alongside the download size, today's leak also suggests you'll be able to pre-load Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on PS5 on October 24, just a couple of days before its official launch. If this all holds true, it should be a fairly quick task pre-loading the game and having it ready to play as soon as it releases.

For some context on Guardians of the Galaxy's 40GB file size, last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes up an eye-watering 130GB of hard drive space on PS5 and Xbox Series X. A more direct comparison can be made with another superhero game, Marvel's Avengers, which requires 74GB on PS5 and 104GB on Xbox Series X.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy launches on October 26 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One, with a cloud version for Nintendo Switch. It's available to preorder right now.

