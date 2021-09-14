Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy goes gold ahead of its October arrival

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has gone gold, meaning it's 100% on track to hit its announced release date of October 26.

Square Enix dropped the news on the game's official Twitter account, accompanied by a celebratory gif of Star-Lord dancing with Cosmo the Space Dog, just like that gif of a kid and his rhythmically gifted pooch . "Going gold" on a game means work on the launch version is done, and barring logistical issues it's all set to arrive on time, which is definitely something worth dancing about.

We're thrilled to announce that #GOTGgame has gone gold! October 26 here we come 🤘 #YouGotThis pic.twitter.com/opujnRDLNTSeptember 14, 2021 See more

As one of the biggest surprises of E3 2021, Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have worked with impressive swiftness on getting Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy before our eyes and, soon, into our gaming systems of choice - it's coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, as well as to Nintendo Switch via a cloud-streaming version.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy crafts its own version of the oddball space hero outfit , cladding players in the cool leather jacket of Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord. As the sort-of leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, you'll explore strange worlds alongside Gamora, Rocket, and Groot, take down strange beasts and other enemies with the power of teamwork and rock and roll, and try not to cause any intergalactic incidents with your dialog choices.