Marvel's 2099 world returns in Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis

2022 marked the 30th anniversary of Marvel's Spider-Man 2099 and the publisher revisited its alternate dystopian far-future with Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, a new series by writer Steve Orlando that revisited and expanded on that world.

But it wasn't just a round number anniversary one-off, Orlando will return to 2099 in Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis, a five-issue weekly series in May that will force Miguel O'Hara to "defend his broken world from an overwhelming new threat!"

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"It's great to be back to 2099 - and not just build on Exodus but also the past three incredible decades of pioneering, innovative cyberpunk work done in the world of 2099," Orlando says in Marvel's announcement.

"When we last saw Spider-Man 2099, he was decimating the black card elite and upending social order to help the neighborhood. Help everyday people. But even he didn't expect how his actions would spark an outburst of vengeance and blood -- with a monster at its head."

All five issues of the series will feature main covers by Nick Bradshaw and be drawn by Spider-Punk artist Justin Mason, who with Orlando will introduce a new Carnage to 2099's Nueva York.

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #2 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

To help combat the threat, Spider-Man 2099 recruits a team of heroes including "redefined fan-favorites" like Punisher 2099 and Daredevil 2099 and new characters like Blade 2099.

"As society begins to crumble, Spider-Man 2099 will need all the help he can get – but does the public even want his help? Or do they all just want to watch this world burn?" reads Marvel's description.

"I'm so excited to be back and to be working with Justin Mason," continued Orlando. "Together, we've got even more 2099 classics coming your way, along with new debuts, of course! Earth-2099 is set for Carnage like none it's ever seen."

Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #1 (of 5) goes on sale May 3 and continues weekly through May 31. Check out all five Bradshaw covers below.

