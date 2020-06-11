Marvel Unlimited offers free comics by Black creators

Marvel Comics is highlighting a collection of stories by Black creators that will be available on the Marvel Unlimited app to be read for free. The list of available free titles includes everything from 1991's Deathlok by Dwayne McDuffie, to various volumes of Christopher Priest and Ta-Nehisi Coates's Black Panther runs, to stories featuring the Falcon, Ironheart, and even this year's Marvel's Voices One-Shot.
Here's the full list of free titles available right now on Marvel Unlimited:
- Marvel’s Voices One-shot (2020)
- Black Panther and the Crew: We Are The Streets
- Black Panther and the Crew (2017) #1-6
- Power Man and Iron Fist: The Boys Are Back In Town
- Black Panther: World of Wakanda
- Black Panther: World of Wakanda (2016) #1-6
- Deathlok: The Souls of Cyber-folk
- Deathlok (1991) #1-5
- Ironheart: Those With Courage
- Ironheart (2018) #1-6
- Black Panther: The Client
- Black Panther (1998) #1-5
- Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel
- Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel (2008) #1-5
- Black Panther Book 6: The Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda Part 1
- Black Panther (2018) #1-6
- Shuri: The Search For Black Panther
- Shuri (2018) #1-5
- Mosaic: King of the World
- Mosaic (2016) #1-5
- Captain America/Black Panther: Flags of Our Fathers
- Captain America/Black Panther: Flags of Our Fathers (2010) #1-4
- Black Panther - Long Live The King
- Black Panther - Long Live The King (2017) #1-6
- Black Panther: Killmonger - By Any Means
- Killmonger (2018) #1-5
- Falcon: Take Flight
- Falcon (2017) #1-8
- The New Fantastic Four
- Fantastic Four (1998) #544-550
- Black Panther Epic Collection: Panther's Rage (Issues #19-22)
- Damage Control
- Marvel Rising: Heroes of the Round Table
- Marvel Rising (2019) #1-5
- Truth: Red, White and Black
- Truth: Red, White and Black (2003) #1-7