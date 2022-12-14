Marvel Snap Klyntar guide and the best cards for this Location

The Marvel Snap Klyntar Featured Location is live now, and it introduces an interesting, yet tricky new effect you’ll want to be aware of. Sure, you can play your normal decks here and do fine, but you’re better off if you come prepared with cards that work in tandem with Klyntar’s effects. But what exactly is Klyntar, which are the best cards to use there, and what are some strategies for easier wins? Here’s what you need to know about Klyntar in Marvel Snap.

What is Klyntar?

Klyntar is a Location in Marvel Snap that triggers a Symbiote on turn 4. All cards at this Location will merge (not destroy) into one Symbiote on turn 4, which is a 1-Cost card. It currently has a 40% chance of spawning throughout the Featured Location’s duration. Keep in mind, many effects of cards played at Klyntar before turn 4 will not be active after the Symbiote spawns.

The best cards for Klyntar

With all of this in mind, it’s best to play low-Cost, high-Power cards at Klyntar so the Symbiote is as strong as possible on turn 4.

These are some we recommend:

Ebony Maw (1 Cost, 7 Power): You can't play this after turn 3. Ongoing: You can't play cards here

Falcon (2 Cost, 3 Power): On Reveal: Return your 1-Cost cards to your hand

Lizard (2 Cost, 5 Power): Ongoing: -3 Power if your opponent has 4 cards here

Patriot (3 Cost, 1 Power): Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power

Brood (3 Cost, 2 Power): On Reveal: Add 2 Broodlings to this location with the same Power

Maximus (3 Cost, 7 Power): On Reveal: Your opponent draws 2 cards

Typhoid Mary (4 Cost, 10 Power): Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power

Taskmaster (5 Cost, 0 Power): On Reveal: Set this card's Power equal to the Power of the last card you played

Red Skull (5 Cost, 15 Power):

Arnim Zola (6 Cost, 0 Power): On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to the other locations

Many of the aforementioned cards have lots of Power and low Cost, but with a catch. Since the Symbiote negates many of the negative effects of these cards, you’ll reap the benefits without being penalized (like with Typhoid Mary, for instance).

You don’t need to run all of these cards to succeed, but having some of them will serve you well while Klyntar appears more frequently.

One effective strategy is to utilize Arnim Zola on the final turn after the Symbiote has consumed your other cards. If you’ve played Powerful cards into Klyntar, the Symbiote will be strong – then the Arnim Zola will destroy it, and spawn two at the other Locations.

However, players will likely use Killmonger (On Reveal: Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards) which does take out the Symbiote, so keep that in mind during this Featured Location.