Marvel relaunches Black Cat ongoing just in time for 'King in Black' crossover

Though her solo title was announced as going on hiatus at the start of August, Black Cat is returning sooner rather than later with a relaunch this December, kicking off with a tie-in to 'King in Black.' Series writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa are both returning for this new #1.

This new volume brings Felicia Hardy back into play just as Knull, the dark god of symbiote (and the titular King in Black) to Earth. Black Cat's involvement in the crossover, which has been brewing in writer Donny Cates's ongoing Venom series, was also previously teased, and with the announcement of the new series, Marvel has answered both the question of when Black Cat will return and how she'll factor into King in Black.

(Image credit: Pepe Larraz (Marvel Comics))

"Feeling lucky? Knull's attack on Earth interrupts the Black Cat's latest heist, and if you know Felicia, you know that's a problem. So the Cat and her crew aim to steal something of greatest value to both Knull and Earth's hope of survival," reads Marvel's official description of Black Cat #1.

"You'll have to pick up this issue to find out what! This issue guest-stars the X-Men! Captain America! And Doctor Strange! Do not miss it!!!"

"I told you we weren't canceled! Check your Christmas lists, because this December Black Cat is back with a brand-new #1- but remember, if we're going with legacy numbering, that puts us smack on Unlucky Number 13, and when you're talking about Felicia Hardy, you know bad luck is her constant companion," Mackay tells ComicBook, who announced the relaunch, noting that the previous volume of the series concluded with August's Black Cat #12.

"Usually it's something for other folks to worry about, of course, but this time... well, the last thing you need when you're in the final phases of planning the job of a lifetime is an alien invasion," MacKay continues. "King in Black comes crashing into Felicia's world to mess everything up, and it's not like Felicia didn't hate all that symbiote business already."

MacKay doesn't stop there, going on to tease a host of upcoming stories for the new volume of Black Cat – including the aforementioned confrontation with Knull, and even a new costume.

"Black Cat #1 brings us back in a big way, and even after King in Black, we're firing on all cylinders. You want to see Felicia pull a heist on an evil alien space god? Done. New costume coming soon? Check. Queen Cat? She's on her way," MacKay teases. "The long-awaited Thieves Guild heist that we've been building up to for over a year? Of course. And beyond!"

"All of Team Black Cat has been hammering away to bring Felicia and friends (and enemies) back to you with the same energy, charm, and pizazz you've come to expect, and we can't wait for you all to see what we've been working on!"

Felicia Hardy isn't the only Spider-character getting in on King in Black. Here's how Peter Parker's own history will factor into the crossover.